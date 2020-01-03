Meng Lingjun Dy. Editor in Chief & Michelle Ming meet Dr. Mirza Iftikhar Baig

Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig former SVP FPCCI with Meng Lingjun Dy. Editor in Chief & Michelle Ming, Pakistan representative of China Economic Net, the biggest economic & business news network of China who called on Dr. Baig, also seen Aijaz-ul-Haq, Zahid Umar, Javed Khalili & Zafar Ahmed of Pak China business council of FPCCI to discuss trade facilitation with China.
