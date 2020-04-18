MCB Bank Ltd. donates Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) worth PKR 10 Million to SH&ME Department, Government of Punjab

MCB Bankhas donatedPersonal Protection Equipment (PPE) worth PKR 10 Million to the Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education (SH&ME) Department, Government of Punjab forDoctors and Medical workerson the frontline in the battle against the Coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 disease poses great danger for doctors and paramedics who handle and treat infected patients. Due to this, there is immense pressure on the health sector and many healthcare facilities find themselves in the difficult position of providing sufficient essential protective equipment to their limited medical staff.

Mian Mohammad Mansha, Chairman MCB Bank formally handed over the donation of PPE to Dr. YasminRaashid, Minister Health, Punjab during a brief ceremony held at MCB House, Lahore. Mr. Imran Maqbool, President/CEO MCB Bank, Mr. Hassan Nawaz Tarar, Group Head Security and Marketing Group and other members of the MCB senior management team were also present at the occasion.

The donated PPE comprises ofN95 Masks, Protective Clothing, Latex Examination Gloves, Protective Glasses, Head Protective Caps and Shoe Protective Covers. The consignment of PPE comprises of locally sourced equipment and imported equipment that is FDA/CE/CNS certified and approved. MCB Bank, a Bank for Life, strongly believes in its corporate social responsibility and has undertaken numerous other CSR initiatives in the areas of education, health, environment and social awareness in the past. The Bank has made significant contributions to the welfare of charitable institutes and NGOs, including Edhi Foundation, SKMCH, Saleem Memorial Trust Hospital and Pink Ribbon amongst others.

