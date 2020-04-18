COVID-19 pandemic has affected our economy like no other catastrophe.

Syeda Saeed Bano CEO of Khuandkai (Group of Companies) and Former Vice President, Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce Industry (FPCCI) for women empowerment and entrepreneurs.

The recent pandemic has affected our economy like no other catastrophe. In these times of crises those women entrepreneurs who were working on their start up and those who already had businesses have taken a hit. Most of these women are bread winners of their families. We request the Govt to create such policies and opportunities that would lessen the burden of women in business, also to provide them need base loans without any markup. Due to the lockdown a lot of women couldn’t operate their business and had a tough time paying rent, we are talking about product based shops such as handicrafts, textiles, beauty salon and etc. They should provide then with relief package like the Ehsas program and jawan program. We would like to remind them again that a lot of employees are also dependent on such businesses. Lastly we acknowledge and appreciate all the hard work that the government is doing for COVID-19 relief.

