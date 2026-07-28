Commodores Tasawwar Iqbal, Muhammad Umair, Shahid Wasif and Rao Ahmed Imran Anwar elevated after distinguished careers in naval command and strategic roles.

ISLAMABAD — The Pakistan Navy has promoted four senior officers to the rank of Rear Admiral in recognition of their outstanding service, leadership abilities and extensive experience in naval operations and strategic assignments.

According to the Pakistan Navy spokesperson, Commodores Tasawwar Iqbal, Muhammad Umair, Shahid Wasif and Rao Ahmed Imran Anwar have been elevated to the rank of Rear Admiral. The promotions reflect their years of dedicated service and contributions to strengthening the country’s maritime defence capabilities.

Rear Admiral Tasawwar Iqbal joined the Pakistan Navy’s Operations Branch in 1995. He graduated from Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore, and National Defence University, Islamabad. He also completed the Inter Services Staff Course in France.

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During his career, Rear Admiral Tasawwar Iqbal served in several important command and staff positions. His key appointments included Commanding Officer of PNS Alamgir, Commander 25 Destroyer Squadron, Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy and Senior Pakistan Navy Officer in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

He is currently serving as Commander West. The government has awarded him Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) for his distinguished services.

Senior Officers Take Key Naval Roles

Rear Admiral Muhammad Umair received his commission in the Pakistan Navy Operations Branch in 1996. He also graduated from Pakistan Navy War College and National Defence University.

He completed specialised courses in China and the United States, including the Communication Command Course and Naval Staff College Course.

Throughout his career, Rear Admiral Muhammad Umair held several important positions, including Commanding Officer of PNS Quwat, PNS Tariq and PNS Tabuk. He also served as Commander 14 Destroyer Squadron and Deputy Director Naval Operational Plans (Strategy) at Naval Headquarters Islamabad.

He currently serves as Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy Karachi. He has also received Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) for his professional achievements.

Rear Admiral Shahid Wasif joined the Pakistan Navy in 1996. He completed advanced military education from the United Kingdom and Australia, including the Advanced Command and Staff Course, Master’s degree in Defence Studies from King’s College London and Master’s degree in International Relations from Deakin University, Australia.

His career includes important assignments such as Commanding Officer PNS Saif, Deputy Director Naval Operational Plans (Strategy), Assistant Naval Secretary (Operations), Director Human Resources and Principal Secretary to the Chief of Naval Staff.

He currently serves as Commander 25 Destroyer Squadron and has received Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Officers With Extensive Operational Experience

Rear Admiral Rao Ahmed Imran Anwar also joined the Pakistan Navy Operations Branch in 1996. He graduated from Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore, and National Defence University, Islamabad.

He completed the Advanced Command and Staff Course in the United Kingdom and earned a Master’s degree in Defence Studies from King’s College London.

During his naval career, he commanded several major vessels, including PNS Zarrar, PNS Shamsheer and PNS Zulfiqar. He also served as Commander 10 Patrol Craft Squadron.

Rear Admiral Rao Ahmed Imran Anwar previously worked as Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) at Naval Headquarters Islamabad, Naval Adviser at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, India, and Deputy Commandant at Pakistan Navy War College Lahore.

He currently serves as Naval Secretary at Naval Headquarters Islamabad. In recognition of his services, he has received Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-e-Basalat.

The Pakistan Navy said the promotions highlight the professionalism, dedication and leadership qualities of its senior officers who continue to contribute to the country’s maritime security.

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