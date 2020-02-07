BUSINESS

Malaysia Approve Two Meat Processing Establishments of Pakistan for Export Meat Products

KARACHI – Trade Development Authority of Pakistan and Animal Quarantine Department, Ministry of National Food Security and Research, Islamabad invited The Department of Veterinary Services, Ministry of Agriculture and Agro – Based Industry, Malaysia to inspect / visit meat processing establishments in Pakistan from 13th – 28th July, 2019 for allowing them to export meat and meat products to Malaysia.

The team of The Veterinary Inspection Section, Department of Veterinary Services Malaysia which was consisted of 4 representatives, visited three establishments in Karachi from 13th to 18th July, 2019 and four establishments in Lahore from 19th – 28th July, 2019 and also had meetings with TDAP and Animal Quarantine Department, Ministry of National Food Security and Research, Islamabad officials during their visit. 

The Department of Veterinary Services, Malaysia (DVS) and Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) has informed that they have approved two Pakistani Establishments namely M/s Zenith Associates, Lahore and M/s Leiner Pak Gelatine Limited, Lahore for exporting meat and its allied products to Malaysia. This will now open a potential market for export of meat and its allied products for Pakistan, further giving an essential and prosperous boost for Pakistan’s exports of meat to Malaysia. 

