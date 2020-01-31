KARACHI – Majyd Aziz, President EFP, will represent EFP at the 2020 Global Summit on the Future of Work in Kaula Lumpur, Malaysia hosted by the International Organization of Employers in association with the European Union, ASEAN Confederation of Employers and Confederation of Asia Pacific Employers.

The Global Summit on the Future of Work will take into consideration the concerns of business and workers to adapt and continue to focus on government shifts, new societal dynamics, and the gig economy. These are important because existing jobs are being fundamentally re-designed or some jobs have ceased to exist.

This new paradigm is especially important for countries Pakistan because of the digitalization of the economies, modifications in the capabilities and skills required in the labor market. This would lead to better work opportunities, increased productivity, enhanced competitiveness and stronger economic growth.

Zaki Ahmed Khan, Vice President of EFP will officiate as Acting President during the absence of Majyd Aziz.

Majyd Aziz

Mr. Majyd Aziz with a Master’s degree in Management from Ball State University, Muncie, Indiana, USA is a prominent industrialist. He is the President of MHG Group of Companies and Member Board of Directors of Zarai Taraqiati Bank Ltd., (Agricultural Development Bank). He was also the Chairman of Board of Directors of SME Bank Ltd and Former Director KESC and SITE Ltd.

Mr. Majyd Aziz is the Former President of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and former Chairman of SITE Association of Industry. He had been the member of the Managing Committee of Employers’ Federation of Pakistan for seven terms and is a Founding Trustee of the EFP Trust. He represented EFP at many domestic and international forums. Mr. Majyd Aziz is the Founding Chairman of Pakistan-Indonesia Business Forum and Pakistan-Sri Lanka Business Forum and was Founding Secretary General and Vice President of Pakistan-Japan Business Forum. Mr. Majyd Aziz also has the distinction of being Certified Director from Pakistan Institute of Corporate Governance with certified training in Corporate Governance and Leadership Skills.

Mr. Majyd Aziz has vast experience of managing industry and has been closely associated with the issues and challenges confronting business in Pakistan. EFP will benefit from his business acumen and leadership qualities in his new capacity as the President of Employers’ Federation of Pakistan.

Like this: Like Loading...