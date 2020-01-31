Lucky Cement
Lucky Cement Awarded CSR Award in Green Environmental Stewardship

KARACHI – Lucky Cement Limited (PSX: LUCK) won the Int’l Corporate Social Responsibility Award in the category of “Green Environmental Stewardship”, organized by The Professionals Network (TPN), at the 9thCSR Summit & Awards held on 30th Jan 2020 at a local hotel in Karachi.

Lucky Cement Limited received this prestigious award in recognition of its efforts to control carbon emissions in the atmosphere via innovative techniques and contributions towards protecting the overall environment.

Speaking of the occasion, Mr. Amin Ganny, Chief Operating Officer, Lucky Cement Limited, said, “Lucky Cement is one of the leading cement manufacturers in Pakistan, has both the responsibility and opportunity to make contributions in bringing sustainability to the construction industry. We have extensively invested in implementing programs that ensure sustainability at all levels of our business operations.”

He further added that

“The management strongly believes in following environmentally sustainable practices and extensively invests in implementing programs that reduce energy consumption for effective use of resources and address issues of environmental degradation.”

Sustainable development forms a significant part of Lucky Cement’s business strategies and is one of the key factors in the progress and growth of the company. Lucky Cement holds the prestigious ISO 14001 certification for environmental management, ISO 9001 certificate for its quality management system, and OHSAS 18001 for its occupational health and safety. 

