Monsoon Preparedness: Karachi Water Corporation Places Emergency Teams on High Alert

Utility mobilises field staff, drainage machinery and emergency resources to minimise flooding and ensure swift water drainage during forecast monsoon rains.

Monsoon Preparedness measures have been intensified in Karachi after the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) placed its emergency response teams on high alert ahead of forecast monsoon rains.

Acting on the directives of Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab, KWSC Chief Executive Officer Ahmed Ali Siddiqui ordered comprehensive emergency arrangements across the city to ensure effective drainage and minimise disruption during the expected rainfall.

According to the corporation, all zonal chief engineers, superintending engineers, executive engineers and field officers have been instructed to remain on duty throughout the monsoon period and continuously monitor drainage operations in their respective areas.

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The utility has identified low-lying and flood-prone locations across the city where water accumulation is most likely. Additional manpower, heavy machinery and operational resources will be deployed at these sites to ensure a rapid response to any emergency.

KWSC has also placed its jetting and suction machines on high alert. Executive Engineer Workshop Shafqat Hussain has been assigned to oversee the timely deployment, availability and effective operation of the machinery across Karachi to speed up water removal wherever required.

CEO Ahmed Ali Siddiqui said providing uninterrupted public services and reducing the impact of heavy rains remain the corporation’s top priorities.

He said the corporation has finalised a comprehensive monsoon contingency plan to ensure that field teams, technical staff and equipment remain fully prepared to respond around the clock.

Siddiqui directed officials to closely monitor their assigned areas, address public complaints without delay and take immediate action in the event of any emergency.

He added that special operational teams have been deployed throughout Karachi to maintain water supply and drainage services while reducing the impact of monsoon-related disruptions.

The Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation also urged residents not to remove manhole covers or sewer lids during rainfall. The utility warned that the sewerage system is not designed to drain rainwater, and opening manholes can damage the drainage network, hinder water flow and create serious safety risks for the public.

The corporation advised citizens to report complaints or emergencies through the relevant KWSC authorities to ensure prompt action.

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