First Women Bank inaugurated its flagship corporate branch in Faisalabad

First Women Bank inaugurated its flagship corporate branch in Faisalabad’s prominent commercial hub at Civil Lines. The branch was inaugurated by the young businesswoman Ms. Hania Javed, Director of Sitara Energy.

The ceremony was also attended by an overwhelming group of local dignitaries representing women entrepreneurs, business leaders, President of women chamber of commerce and senior officials from State Bank of Pakistan, Faisalabad.

Ms. Naushaba Shehzad, Acting President, and CEO of First Women Bank Limited shared her vision and success story of the Bank. She informed how in 2019, the Bank has been turned around from losses to profits.

She further advised that shifting to these new premises will not only help in customer convenience, attracting new business and uplifting the brand image of the Bank.

She cited that this has created opportunities for the Bank, its employees and the Businesswomen of Faisalabad. Women of Faisalabad are welcomed to come and do business with First Women Bank Limited.

