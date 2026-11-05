Liverpool Lose to Fenerbahçe as Como Thrash Lens 9-1 in Champions League

Champions League action as Liverpool lose to Fenerbahçe and Como celebrate their historic 9-1 victory over Lens.

Liverpool’s perfect Champions League record ended on Wednesday with a 3-2 defeat against Fenerbahçe in Istanbul. Meanwhile, Como produced one of the competition’s most remarkable performances, thrashing Lens 9-1 in France.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid maintained their perfect record with a late 3-2 victory over AEK Athens. Arsenal and Manchester City also secured important away wins.

Liverpool travelled to Turkey hoping to recover from their weekend Premier League defeat against Arsenal. They had previously beaten Atlético Madrid, LASK and Villarreal in this season’s European campaign.

However, the English side could not maintain their winning run. Nineteen-year-old Trey Nyoni scored his first senior goal to put Liverpool ahead, but Mason Greenwood equalised with a deflected free-kick.

Valverde Scores Late Stunner as Real Madrid Beat AEK Athens 3-2

Alexander Isak restored Liverpool’s lead in the 69th minute. Nevertheless, Archie Brown quickly brought Fenerbahçe level before Vedat Muriqi scored the winner.

Liverpool now face the challenge of responding in their next European fixture.

“I think we’ve put ourselves in good positions, so that today if we lose this game it’s not a chaos situation,” Isak said. “We just need to get back to winning ways and if we win the next game, we are back to a really good position.”

Como Make Champions League History with 9-1 Victory

Como delivered the night’s biggest result by defeating Lens 9-1 away from home. The Italian side, coached by Cesc Fàbregas, equalled the Champions League’s biggest winning margin.

They became only the third team in the competition’s modern era, which began in 1992, to win by an eight-goal margin.

Greek striker Anastasios Douvikas scored a hat-trick as Como recorded their third victory in four league-phase matches. The result followed their impressive 4-1 win over Manchester United two weeks earlier.

Douvikas scored Como’s opening two goals at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis. Argentine forward Nico Paz then made it 3-0 before half-time.

Como continued their attacking display after the break. Lucas Da Cunha and Marc-Oliver Kempf extended the advantage before Douvikas completed his hat-trick.

Mattia Liberali added the seventh goal, while Ruben Aguilar scored a consolation for Lens with a fine volley.

However, Martin Baturina and Matteo Papaccioli completed the remarkable 9-1 victory.

Como became only the second team to score nine goals in a Champions League match. Bayern Munich previously achieved the feat against Dinamo Zagreb in a 9-2 victory in 2024.

Liverpool had beaten Be?ikta? 8-0 in 2007, while Real Madrid recorded the same score against Malmö in 2015.

The result lifted Como to fourth place in the overall standings with nine points after four matches.

Arsenal and Manchester City Secure Away Wins

Arsenal defeated Slavia Prague 2-1 to strengthen their position in the league phase.

Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyökeres scored first-half goals for the Premier League side. Wiktor Nowak later pulled one back for Slavia, but Arsenal held on.

Manager Mikel Arteta praised his players for securing three points away from home.

“We have to value the fact that it’s very difficult to win away from home. We’ve done it against a really tough opponent, as we expected,” Arteta said.

Manchester City also claimed a 3-2 away victory, beating RB Leipzig in a closely contested match.

City took the lead through a Castello Lukeba own goal. Ridle Baku equalised for Leipzig before Enzo Fernández restored City’s advantage.

Antonio Nusa brought the German side level again. However, Erling Haaland scored late to secure all three points for City.

Porto and Dortmund Also Claim Important Victories

Porto collected their first points of this Champions League campaign with a convincing 4-1 victory over Napoli in Portugal.

Borussia Dortmund also secured a 2-1 win against Real Betis. Greek teenager Konstantinos Karetsas scored the decisive goal.

Meanwhile, Club Brugge defeated PSV Eindhoven 2-1 away from home. Viking Stavanger also recorded their first victory, beating Azerbaijan’s Sabah 4-1 after coming from behind.

Wednesday’s results produced a dramatic shift in the league-phase picture. Liverpool suffered a setback, Como made history, while Real Madrid, Arsenal and Manchester City strengthened their campaigns.

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