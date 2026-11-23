Digital Learning Partnership to Establish Five MicroSchools in Lahore

The partnership will launch five Digital MicroSchools in Lahore, targeting out-of-school children through technology-enabled literacy and numeracy programmes.

The Federal Education Foundation (FEF) and Teach the World Foundation (TTWF) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to expand access to digital education across Pakistan.

The partnership will establish a network of Digital MicroSchools in underserved communities. It aims to bring structured, technology-enabled learning to children who lack access to formal education.

The initiative seeks to address Pakistan’s education crisis. More than 26 million children remain out of school, according to the figures cited by the organisations.

The two foundations will combine FEF’s nationwide organisational platform and business leadership with TTWF’s digital learning model.

Five Digital MicroSchools Planned for Lahore

The first phase will establish five Digital MicroSchools in Lahore. The partners plan to expand the network to districts across Pakistan.

These community-based centres will use trained facilitators and tablet-based learning applications. The programmes will include gamified lessons in foundational literacy and numeracy.

Children will be able to learn at their own pace through the digital platform.

TTWF currently supports more than 25,000 students across over 250 digital schools in Pakistan. Independent assessments have indicated improvements in foundational learning. The organisation has also reported encouraging results among girls.

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The new partnership will expand this established model through a broader institutional framework.

Private Sector and Community Leadership

The initiative will bring together private-sector and community leaders to widen educational access.

FEF will provide the organisational structure and governance framework. Its board represents all four provinces of Pakistan.

TTWF will lead the educational strategy and digital learning model. It will also oversee implementation of the programme.

The two foundations will finalise operational arrangements in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, preparations are under way to open the first five Digital MicroSchools.

About the Federal Education Foundation

The Federal Education Foundation is a private-sector education initiative. It aims to mobilise business and community leadership to bring out-of-school children into education.

Chaired by Dr Gohar Ejaz, FEF provides an organisational platform for a nationwide education network. Its board represents all four provinces of Pakistan.

About Teach the World Foundation

Teach the World Foundation is a non-profit organisation established in 2016. It aims to address the global learning crisis through scalable, digital-first education.

Its gamified literacy and numeracy programmes use tablets and smartphones. These tools help children learn regardless of their location, gender or circumstances.

TTWF currently operates Digital MicroSchools in Pakistan. Its mission is to ensure that no child is left out of school.

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