Meta Adds Safety Warning to Muse After AI Agent Vulnerability

Meta adds a security warning to its Muse AI agent after a reported vulnerability.

Meta Platforms is adding a clearer security warning to Muse, its personal AI agent.

The move follows the discovery of a vulnerability that could have allowed an attacker to access sensitive user information, according to The Information.

An external security researcher reported the flaw through Meta’s bug bounty program.

Vulnerability Could Expose User Data

According to an internal Meta incident report reviewed by The Information, the vulnerability could have allowed an attacker to access a user’s dedicated virtual machine.

The virtual environment can contain sensitive information. This includes emails, files and other personal data.

Meta initially classified the vulnerability as “SEV-2”.

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The company uses a five-level severity system. SEV-2 is the third-highest level and generally applies to incidents with significant potential impact.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Muse Handles Personal Tasks

Meta launched Muse earlier this month as a personal AI agent.

The system can perform tasks on behalf of users. These include shopping, travel bookings, sending emails and making payments.

The security issue highlights the challenges facing AI agents that can access personal accounts and perform actions independently.

Such systems require access to sensitive information to complete user requests.

Muse Gains Popularity

Muse has also gained significant attention since its launch.

The app has climbed Apple’s App Store and Google Play rankings in recent weeks.

It reached the top of the free-app charts in the United States and Canada.

Market intelligence firm Sensor Tower estimated that Muse recorded about 2.8 million downloads during its first two weeks.

Meta’s decision to add a clearer warning comes as AI agents become more capable of accessing applications, files and other personal services.

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