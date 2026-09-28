Apple faces a $5.7 billion patent verdict over technology used in its Taptic Engine.

A US jury has ordered Apple to pay more than $5.7 billion to San Diego-based Taction over patented technology used in the haptic feedback of iPhones and Apple Watches.

The jury ruled on Friday that Apple’s Taptic Engine infringed two Taction patents.

The verdict is reportedly the largest of its kind in the United States to date.

Apple Plans to Appeal

Apple rejected the finding and said it plans to appeal.

The company said its Taptic Engine is fundamentally different from Taction’s technology.

Apple also said Taction’s own testing of Apple products supported its position during the trial.

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“Apple does not use Taction’s technology, and we will appeal,” the company said in a statement.

Taction Welcomes Verdict

Taction welcomed the jury’s decision.

“We’re happy the jury found for Taction and vindicated its patent rights,” said Taction attorney Lance Yang.

Taction develops haptic technology for products such as headphones and gaming headsets.

The company filed its lawsuit against Apple in 2021.

Apple denied the allegations and argued that the patents were invalid.

Case Returned to Court

The legal dispute has continued for several years.

A San Diego federal judge ruled in 2023 that Apple had not infringed the patents.

However, the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit revived the case last year.

The latest jury decision now leaves Apple facing a multibillion-dollar damages award.

Apple’s planned appeal could extend the dispute further as the two companies continue their legal battle over the patented haptic technology.

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