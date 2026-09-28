Goncalo Ramos Scores Winner as Portugal Beat Norway 2-1

Goncalo Ramos celebrates after scoring Portugal’s winning goal against Norway.

Portugal defeated Norway 2-1 in Oslo on Sunday to record back-to-back victories in their UEFA Nations League title defence.

Goncalo Ramos started in place of Cristiano Ronaldo and scored the winning goal.

Portugal had also beaten Wales 1-0 in Group A4 on Thursday.

The result shows a strong response after Portugal’s disappointing World Cup last-16 defeat by Spain.

Ronaldo Starts on the Bench

Ronaldo remained among the substitutes but did not enter the match.

It was the first time he had been named among Portugal’s substitutes since a Nations League match against Scotland in September 2024.

Portugal coach Jorge Jesus is managing Ronaldo’s playing time during the expanded international break.

Meanwhile, Norway struggled to convert several chances.

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The hosts had opened their campaign with a 3-2 victory over Denmark.

Felix Gives Portugal the Lead

Norway created the first major chance through Erling Haaland.

Martin Odegaard found the Manchester City striker inside the area. However, Haaland failed to connect cleanly with his volley.

Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa made the save.

Portugal then punished Norway in the 17th minute.

Joao Felix received the ball near the edge of the box. He produced a fine finish into the bottom corner.

Haaland almost responded immediately.

Costa spilled the ball into his path. However, Ruben Dias produced an important block to deny the striker.

Costa then stopped Haaland again before half-time.

The Portugal goalkeeper made an excellent save from Haaland’s downward header.

Haaland Levels the Score

Haaland finally found the net six minutes after the restart.

Patrick Berg headed the ball across goal. Haaland reacted quickly and tapped it into the net.

Norway’s equaliser did not last long.

Goalkeeper Orjan Nyland made a costly mistake moments later.

He passed the ball directly to Ramos. The Portugal forward calmly chipped the goalkeeper to restore his team’s lead.

Portugal Hold on for Victory

Portugal pushed for a third goal.

Rafael Leao saw his effort deflected onto the crossbar.

Ramos appeared to score again late in the match. However, VAR ruled out the goal for a narrow offside.

Norway then pushed forward in search of another equaliser.

Nyland even moved into the attack during the final stages.

Portugal held firm and secured a 2-1 victory.

The result gives Portugal two wins from two matches in their Nations League title defence.

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