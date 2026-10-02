KGS Students Win Gold at International Climate Olympiad in Russia

KGS students celebrate their Gold Medal win at the International Climate Olympiad in Russia.

Karachi Grammar School (KGS) students have won a Gold Medal at the International Climate Olympiad in Russia, marking a notable achievement in climate innovation and student research.

A press conference will celebrate the students’ achievement today, Friday, October 2, at 5pm. The event will take place at the Main Hall of the Karachi Press Club.

The Consul General of the Russian Federation will attend as the Guest of Honor.

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The demonstration will highlight the technology behind their climate-focused project. Organisers will also hold a question-and-answer session with the students.

The press conference will provide an opportunity for journalists to learn more about the project and the students’ experience at the international competition.

The event is expected to bring together education, technology and diplomatic representatives to recognise the students’ achievement.

Venue: Main Hall, Karachi Press Club

Date: Friday, October 2, 2026

Time: 5:00 PM

Guest of Honor: Consul General of the Russian Federation

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