Maqsood Ahmad Naz Appointed Deputy Convenor of FPCCI Committee

FPCCI President Atif Akram Sheikh has appointed Maqsood Ahmad Naz, CEO of Olympia (Private) Limited, as Deputy Convenor of the Corporate Relations and Communications Central Standing Committee.

Naz brings extensive experience across several industrial sectors. His expertise includes textile machinery, power generation, engineering, procurement and construction (EPCC), and corporate industries.

Industry Experience

Naz has spent years working in industry and business development. His experience is expected to support the committee’s work with practical business insights.

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He is also expected to highlight tools and opportunities for new and emerging entrepreneurs. His contribution may include lessons from successful industries and business models in Pakistan.

Naz has maintained an association with FPCCI for several years. He has also contributed to various initiatives involving the business community.

New Role at FPCCI

The appointment adds Naz’s industry experience to the Corporate Relations and Communications Committee. His role will focus on strengthening engagement with businesses and entrepreneurs.

The business community has extended congratulations and best wishes to Naz on his new responsibility. His experience and sector knowledge are expected to support the committee’s activities and wider business engagement.

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