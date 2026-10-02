Muhammad Yasin takes charge as President of ICMA Pakistan.

Muhammad Yasin, FCMA, has assumed charge as President of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMA Pakistan).

Yasin serves as Group Chief Financial Officer of The Superior Group. He brings extensive experience across several sectors. His professional background includes textiles, oil and gas, media, aviation, supply chain and education.

He has held several leadership roles within ICMA Pakistan. These include Vice President and Honorary Treasurer. He also chaired the Institute’s Research and Publications Committee.

Yasin previously led the Lahore Branch Council. He also served on the Institute’s National Council. His work has supported professional development and management accountancy in Pakistan.

Professional Credentials

Yasin holds fellowships from ICMA Pakistan, the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (CIPFA), UK, and the Pakistan Institute of Public Finance Accountants (PIPFA).

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He has also served as President of the PIPFA Board of Governors. In addition, he holds the Distinguished Toastmaster (DTM) distinction from Toastmasters International, USA.

His regional professional engagement includes membership of the South Asian Federation of Accountants’ Committee for Improvement in Transparency, Accountability and Governance.

Focus on Professional Development

Yasin’s new role places him at the helm of ICMA Pakistan’s professional activities. The Institute works to develop management accounting professionals and strengthen their skills.

His leadership is expected to focus on professional education and members’ capabilities. It may also deepen the Institute’s engagement with industry and the wider business community.

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