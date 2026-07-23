Iranian president welcomes Pakistan’s new ambassador and highlights the importance of expanding bilateral ties, regional peace and cooperation among Muslim nations.

Pakistan-Iran relations received fresh support on Wednesday as Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian called for deeper bilateral cooperation and urged Muslim countries to strengthen unity during a meeting with Pakistan’s newly appointed ambassador to Iran.

President Pezeshkian made the remarks while receiving the credentials of Pakistan’s new ambassador, Imran Ahmed Siddiqui, during an official ceremony in Tehran.

Describing Pakistan as a “brotherly country” and “a second home for all Iranians”, the Iranian president reaffirmed the importance Tehran places on its longstanding relationship with Islamabad.

According to the Pakistan Embassy in Tehran, Pezeshkian also praised Pakistan’s efforts to facilitate dialogue between Iran and the United States, saying Islamabad had shown a genuine commitment to promoting peace and diplomacy..

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He expressed confidence that cooperation between the two neighbouring countries would continue to expand in the coming years.

Ambassador Siddiqui conveyed the good wishes of Pakistan’s leadership to President Pezeshkian and the people of Iran, while highlighting the significant potential for broader cooperation across multiple sectors.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to working closely with Iran to promote regional peace, strengthen security cooperation and foster greater unity among the Muslim Ummah.

The Pakistan Embassy said President Pezeshkian assured the new ambassador of his full support in carrying out his diplomatic responsibilities and reiterated Iran’s commitment to further strengthening the longstanding friendship between the two countries.

The meeting reflects continued efforts by both Islamabad and Tehran to expand bilateral engagement and enhance cooperation on regional peace, security and economic partnership.

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