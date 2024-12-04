Karachi, Pakistan – PACE College of Advanced Studies, Pakistan’s pioneering entrepreneurship-focused institution, successfully concluded the 4th edition of its flagship Junior CEO Challenge at PC Hotel Karachi. The event brought together over 2000 young, aspiring entrepreneurs from across the country to showcase their innovative ideas and leadership potential.

The grand finale was graced by Dr. Naveed Yousuf, CEO of the Aga Khan University Examination Board (AKUEB), as the Chief Guest. In his keynote address, Dr. Yousuf highlighted the crucial role of entrepreneurial education in empowering youth to shape Pakistan’s future.

The event featured two insightful panel discussions: “Gen Z Leaders: Shaping the Future of Entrepreneurship” and “AI & Automation: Opportunities and Threats for Startups.” Moderated by Kapeel Kumar, these sessions delved into leadership in the digital age and the impact of technological advancements on entrepreneurial ventures.

Aisha Qaiser, a finalist from Kashmir, captivated the audience with her determination and creativity. Her journey to Karachi to compete among the top 20 finalists epitomized the spirit of the Junior CEO Challenge.

The winners, Madiha Saleem from Habib Girls School (Category A) and Zara Areej from Bahria College Karsaz (Category B), were awarded cash and in-kind prizes to bring their innovative ideas to life.

Conceptualized by PACE founders Adeel Durvesh and Wazir Ahmed, the Junior CEO Challenge continues to inspire young minds nationwide. Ms. Huma Jabeen, the elegant Master of Ceremony, added a touch of professionalism and energy to the event.

The successful conclusion of the Junior CEO Challenge 2024 was made possible by the generous support Shield Pakistan, Digi-Khata, and Premier Cables. These sponsors played a pivotal role in fostering innovation, leadership, and creativity among aspiring young CEOs