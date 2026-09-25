September 25, 2026

Khalid Tawab Hosts Dinner in Honour of Sindh Chief Secretary

Web Desk September 25, 2026

Senior Sindh officials, security officers and prominent business leaders attend a dinner hosted by Khalid Tawab in honour of Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah

Khalid Tawab hosts dinner for Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Asif Hyder Shah attended by government officials and business leaders.

Khalid Tawab hosts a dinner in honour of Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Asif Hyder Shah with senior officials and business leaders in attendance

KARACHI: Business leader Khalid Tawab hosted a dinner in honour of Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Asif Hyder Shah, bringing together senior government officials, security officers and prominent business community representatives.

The gathering was attended by Inspector General Sindh Police Javed Alam Odho, Brigadier Yaqoob Awan, Sector Commander ISPR Sindh, and Additional Director General FIA Mujahid Akber.

FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh, KATI President Ikram Rajput and Karachi Gymkhana President Akber Puri also attended the dinner.

Other notable guests included Al Baraka Bank President Atif Hanif, Naseem Allahwala, former Balochistan chief minister Allauddin Mari, FPCCI Vice Presidents Momin Khan and Zaki Ijaz, Dr Farhan Essa, Hamza Tabani, Hanif Gohar, Irfan Sarwana, Saqib Fayaz, Zubair Tufail, Mian Zahid and Mazhar Nasir.

Khalid Tawab hosts a dinner for Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, attended by officials and leading business figures.

The event also brought together prominent members of Karachi’s business community. The gathering provided an opportunity for government officials, business leaders and representatives of various institutions to interact and exchange views on matters of mutual interest.

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