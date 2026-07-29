Spotify names HAVI its RADAR Pakistan artist for Q3 2026, backing the fast-rising singer as his global audience and streaming numbers continue to grow.

KARACHI: HAVI Spotify recognition reached a new milestone after Spotify selected Pakistani singer-songwriter Abdur Rahman Sajid, professionally known as HAVI, as its RADAR Pakistan Artist for Q3 2026. The selection highlights the platform’s continued support for emerging Pakistani musicians with strong local and international appeal.

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Spotify announced that HAVI has built a rapidly growing audience through emotionally driven storytelling and a distinctive musical style. His songs connect with listeners by blending personal experiences with themes that resonate across cultures.

Streaming Growth Highlights HAVI’s Rising Popularity

Over the past year, HAVI’s monthly listenership on Spotify has increased by more than 335%, reflecting his growing popularity in Pakistan and overseas.

More than 100 words into his success story, HAVI Spotify achievements continue to stand out. His tracks, including “Andaz E Karam,” “Na Milay,” and “Farz,” have helped drive streaming growth of over 200% during the past year.

Spotify also revealed that listeners have added HAVI’s music to more than 200,000 user-generated playlists, demonstrating strong fan engagement across the platform.

Pakistani Artist Builds a Global Audience

HAVI’s music now reaches listeners far beyond Pakistan. His biggest streaming markets include Bangladesh, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and the United Arab Emirates.

The growing international audience reflects the increasing global demand for Pakistani music and emerging independent artists.

Spotify RADAR to Showcase HAVI’s Story

As part of the RADAR Pakistan programme, Spotify will produce a special mini-documentary featuring HAVI. The series will give fans a closer look at his creative journey, artistic inspirations and personal experiences that influence his music.

Rutaba Yaqub, Spotify’s Artist & Label Partnerships Manager for Pakistan and the UAE, praised HAVI’s ability to create meaningful music.

She said his emotional storytelling has helped him build a genuine connection with audiences, while his rapid growth reflects the strength of that relationship. She added that Spotify looks forward to supporting the next stage of his career through the RADAR programme.

HAVI Welcomes the Recognition

Reacting to the announcement, HAVI described every song as an invitation into a different world.

He said Spotify RADAR provides an opportunity for those stories to reach more listeners, adding that he is excited to see how far his music travels through the programme.

Spotify’s global RADAR initiative supports emerging artists through editorial promotion, original content and greater visibility. By selecting HAVI for the latest edition of RADAR Pakistan, the streaming platform continues its commitment to promoting the next generation of Pakistani musical talent.

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