I’ve lost a stone in three months: Emily Atack

After she was warned that she would ‘put on weight’ if she continued with her culinary treats, the In-betweeners star lashed out at the commenter and revealed she had lost a stone.

The comedian and actress, 30, penned: ‘I’ve lost a stone in the last 3 months because I’m cooking like this and eating cleaner. So you are incorrect’. Emily has been keeping her fans up to speed and in her latest post she shared the image of the delicious looking steak before revealing her weight loss journey

The previous day, she shared a stunning bikini throwback snap to mark a pal’s birthday – yet assured fans the snap was old and she was not breaking lockdown.

She lamented not being able to indulge in her usual wine and cheese-filled Sunday routine with pals and that those conveying ‘Instagram-perfect isolation’ are not being truthful to their followers.

Insisting that she can’t complain about having to ‘sit around’, Emily also added that she is missing human contact and is allowing herself to feel sad when she feels alone.

‘It has been three weeks since I have physically touched another human being. I am isolating alone in the London flat I recently moved into…

‘Like so many, I have been in shock,’ she recounted. ‘I’ve woken up in the middle of the night with crushing anxiety as I’ve never experienced before. My internal monologue is already knackered.’

