Admiral Dr Muhammad Ali and Admiral Naveed Ashraf discuss maritime security, naval cooperation, training and joint exercises

RAWALPINDI, September 15, 2026: Chief of the Indonesian Navy Admiral Dr Muhammad Ali met Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf, NI, NI (M), T Bt, at Naval Headquarters in Islamabad.

The Indonesian Navy chief arrived at Naval Headquarters, where the Pakistan Navy presented him with a Guard of Honour. He also laid a floral wreath at the Shuhada Monument.

Maritime Security and Naval Cooperation

During the meeting, both naval chiefs discussed matters of mutual interest and regional maritime security.

They also reviewed bilateral naval cooperation between Pakistan and Indonesia. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation through training, reciprocal visits and joint naval exercises.

Admiral Dr Muhammad Ali appreciated the Pakistan Navy’s efforts to promote maritime security in the region.

Indonesian Navy Chief Visits Karachi

During his visit to Karachi, the Indonesian Navy chief held meetings with Pakistan Navy field commanders.

He also visited Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works and met its Managing Director. In addition, he visited a Pakistan Navy fleet unit and the Joint Maritime Information Coordination Centre (JMICC).

Pakistan, Switzerland Discuss Bilateral Ties, Trade and Investment

The engagements provided an opportunity to discuss operational cooperation and maritime coordination.

Pakistan-Indonesia Defence Ties

The visit highlighted the growing defence and naval relationship between Pakistan and Indonesia.

Both countries continue to strengthen professional exchanges and maritime cooperation. Furthermore, training programmes, reciprocal visits and joint exercises can support greater coordination between the two navies.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the visit will further strengthen Pakistan-Indonesia defence and naval cooperation.

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