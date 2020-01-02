Indonesia is providing zero tariff facility on 20 items for Pakistan, CG told KATI

KARACHI – Consul General of Indonesia Totok Prianamto has told that to improve the bilateral trade with Pakistan zero tariff facility had been provided for Pakistani products under a trade agreement.

He was speaking to a gathering of Industrialists at Korangi Association of Trade & Industry (KATI) here on Thursday. President of KATI Sheikh Umer Rehan, Chairman & CEO KITE Zubair Chhaya, Head of KATI’s Standing Committee on Diplomatic Affairs Masood Naqi, Senior Vice President Muhammad Ikram Rajput and Vice President Syed Wajid Hussain also addressed the meeting.

President KATI Sheikh Umer Rehan presents shield to Consul General of Indonesia Totok Prianamto. At the occasion Zubair Chhaya, Masood Naqi, Ikram Rajput, Syed Wajid Hussain, Ehtesham Uddin and Abidi Satya Utama are also present.

The Indonesian envoy said that bilateral is to promote mutual progress and growth, “this the reason that we are offering zero tariffs for 20 items to Pakistan under a deliberation, part of a trade agreement between both countries finalized previous year” He added. He mentioned that many Indonesian investors and industrialists are showing interest to explore new business avenues in Pakistan. He also extended an invitation to the President of KATI for a visit to Indonesia to attend a trade expo going to held in October.

President KATI Sheikh Umer Rehan briefed that consul general regarding the economic significance of Korangi Industrial Area. He said that cordial relations between the two countries are a national asset for us. He said that in fruit, Palm oil, leather and other traditional exports to Indonesia can enhance more while there is a need to explore some new arenas to bring the relation on higher levels.

Head of KATIs Standing Committee on Diplomatic affairs Masood Naqi said that Pakistan and Indonesia share a deep cultural and social bond however there is a need to expend the bilateral trade between bothering countries. He underscored the need for a comprehensive strategy to strengthen trade and business relations and for sharing effective suggestions to meet the task of mutual growth.

Zubair Chhaya also urged for a proactive approach to explore mutual opportunities. He also suggests inviting Indonesian business delegation to visit industries in Korangi as it would help to understand the real potential. Consul for economic affairs on Indonesian consulate general Ibnu Sultan, former president of KATI Ehtisham Uddin, Tariq Malik, Junaid Naqi and others also attended the meeting.

