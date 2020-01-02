Imran Samad President & CEO Sindh Bank,visionary banker with a proven record of execution

Mr. Imran Samad joined Sindh Bank Limited as its President & CEO on September 20, 2019. Mr. Samad has more than 30 years of experience in Banks/Financial Institutions as President & CEO, Managing Director and as Senior Executive/Group Head in the areas of Credits, Portfolio Management, Retail Banking, Corporate Finance, Islamic Banking, Agriculture Finance, SME, Micro Credit, etc.

He is a visionary banker with a proven record of execution. He is a strong communicator who is customer focused with deep leadership capabilities and has a solid understanding of banking industry and leadership abilities to deliver improved execution and financial performance.

Prior to joining Sindh Bank, Mr. Samad worked at Bank AJK as President/CEO from November 2016 to September 2019 where he managed to turnaround the Bank as a viable Financial Institution. Previously, he worked as Acting Managing Director of Bank of Khyber and as Group Head, covering the entire business of the Bank.

Imran Samad President Sindh Bank other dignitaries cutting the 144th Birthday cake of Quaid-i-Azam. On this occasion Imran Samad was awarded “Salute to a Great Leader” Award by Karachi Editors Club.

