AMSTELVEEN: India defeated Pakistan 5-3 in their final Pool D match at the FIH Hockey World Cup in Amstelveen on Wednesday, securing a place in the tournament’s second round and ending Pakistan’s campaign.

AMSTELVEEN: India defeated Pakistan 5-3 in their final Pool D match at the FIH Hockey World Cup in Amstelveen on Wednesday, securing a place in the tournament’s second round and ending Pakistan’s campaign.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh and forward Abhishek scored twice each for India, while Hardik Singh added another from a penalty stroke. Pakistan responded through Hannan Shahid, who scored twice, and Sufyan Khan, who converted a penalty corner.

India made a strong start and earned four penalty corners in the opening quarter. Harmanpreet converted one in the fifth minute before Abhishek doubled the lead six minutes later.

Harmanpreet struck again in the 21st minute after India retained possession from another set piece. Pakistan quickly responded through Hannan Shahid, but Abhishek restored India’s three-goal advantage before Sufyan Khan reduced the deficit to 4-2.

Hardik Singh converted a penalty stroke in the 34th minute to make it 5-2. Hannan added his second goal late in the fourth quarter, but Pakistan could not complete the comeback.

The defeat ended Pakistan’s World Cup campaign after they lost their opening match 4-1 to England and drew 3-3 with Wales. India and England progressed from Pool D, with England finishing top after beating Wales 8-2.

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The match was the first World Cup meeting between India and Pakistan in 16 years. India had previously defeated Pakistan 4-1 at the 2010 World Cup in New Delhi.

India’s victory also extended their recent unbeaten run against Pakistan in men’s hockey.

The 2026 FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup is being held in Amstelveen, Netherlands, and Wavre, Belgium, from August 15 to 30.

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