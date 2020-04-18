EDUCATION

“Ilm Ka Aangan”: The Citizens Foundation launches a TV show for children on PTV Teleschool

Muhammad Saleem 1 hour ago
0 2 1 minute read
Ilm Ka Aangan

KARACHI – The Citizens Foundation is producing and presenting a 45-minute colourful and engaging show for kids by the name of “Ilm Ka Aangan” (The Learning Courtyard). The show will be aired every Sunday at 11 a.m. on PTV Teleschool – a dedicated TV channel for virtual learning launched by the Ministry of Federal Education Pakistan. 

This program “Ilm Ka Aangan” is structured around early childhood education that TCF follows in its classrooms nationwide. Successive episodes will engage children through theme-based videos, activities, storytelling sessions by renowned actor Sania Saeed, physical exercise segments and much more. 

Regarding the collaboration and efforts Mr. Riaz Kamlani EVP and COVID-19 Response Lead at TCF said, TCF is a nationwide foundation with schools in the poorest, most vulnerable communities of the country. We understand that students who belong to these communities have little or no access to internet resources and therefore for them online learning is not a possibility. Our goal right now is to assist the government in its efforts so that the process of learning for children from less privileged communities can continue. Television-based learning programmes can help us achieve that.”

This effort is part of TCF’s COVID-19 Response Appeal – an Rs. 500 Million funds established to raise funds to battle the devastating impact of the coronavirus. TCF is providing immediate relief to impacted families in its school communities, providing essential medical equipment and protective gear to medical professionals and is ensuring continuity of learning for children currently forced to stay out of school due to the pandemic. 

Muhammad Saleem

Related Articles

HUM Network announce launch Date and Timing and details new Serial Anaa

February 16, 2019

What makes distance learning more viable?

July 2, 2019

21st Convocation of the IoBM- Promising grads Vow to Server Pakistan

December 8, 2018
Gradsy Institute

Farooq Sattar visited Gradsy Institute

February 11, 2020

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: