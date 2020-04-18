Nestlé Pakistan steps up response to COVID-19 pandemic: partners with PRCS

KARACHI – Nestlé Pakistan has stepped up its national response to COVID-19 pandemic by partnering with Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS). Whereas PRCS has unmatched presence and expertise in providing first-aid, emergency response and epidemic control. This contribution by Nestlé Pakistan of PKR 5 Million will include installation of hand hygiene stations at public places, quarantine and health facilities across Baluchistan and KPK.

As part of this partnership, Nestlé Pakistan will extend support to PRCS for promoting well-being for all age groups during the pandemic particularly, amongst the vulnerable communities in Baluchistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK). This will include improving the hand washing practices widely to prevent transmission of COVID-19 and improving access and utilization of essential and quality hygiene aids to vulnerable communities.

Earlier, Nestlé Pakistan committed PKR 100 million rupees to meet the nutritional needs of both affectees and frontline workers in the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of the pledge, Nestlé Pakistan is contributing through its products that include 4 million servings of milk, iron fortified dairy products, baby cereals, water and juices.

Waqar Ahmad, Head of Corporate Affairs Nestlé Pakistan, said, “With our partnership with Pakistan Red Crescent Society , we will be able to provide equitable access to public hand hygiene stations along with, raising awareness about personal hygiene by distributing hygiene kits to vulnerable communities of Pakistan. This partnership is part of Nestlé Pakistan’s commitment to playing a key role in the national response to this pandemic”.

Khalid Bin Majeed, Secretary General PRCS, while sharing his views said, “Nestlé Pakistan’s support to Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) for its anti-corona initiatives worth its weight in gold. The PRCS is hugely indebted to Nestlé Pakistan for the contribution and believes it will go a long way towards successfully achieving the desired objectives and help the communities against the pandemic.”

Nestlé Pakistan is working tirelessly to ensure that much-needed food and beverage products are available for our consumers across Pakistan, in commitment to the strategic roadmap laid out by Prime Minister Imran Khan and respective provincial leaderships. We have also joined hands with reputable NGOs in response to their COVID-19 emergency appeals to support deserving people across Pakistan. At Nestlé, we care deeply for people and for the communities in which we operate, and we believe we have an essential role to play during the COVID-19 crisis.

