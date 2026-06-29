Illegal Wildlife Trade: Report Accuses Social Media Platforms of Fueling Online Trafficking

Conservation groups raise concerns over the growing use of social media in illegal wildlife trafficking.

Conservation groups warn that wildlife trafficking is expanding across social media despite platform policies restricting the sale of endangered species.

A new report by conservation organisations has raised concerns over the growing role of social media platforms in facilitating illegal wildlife trafficking, warning that online networks are becoming major marketplaces for endangered animals and wildlife products.

Investigators cited examples of protected species being openly advertised online, including dead pangolins, exotic animals and wildlife products offered for consumption, trade and private ownership.

The report released by several non-governmental organisations described platforms owned by Meta as hosting what researchers called the world’s largest known online illegal wildlife marketplace. Conservation groups argued that platform monetisation systems may unintentionally encourage greater engagement with unlawful content.

The findings follow separate research by the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime (GI-TOC), which concluded that online wildlife trafficking activity has increasingly concentrated on social media platforms.

Researchers recorded more than 20,000 advertisements offering over 260,000 wildlife-related products between April 2024 and March 2026. According to the study, nearly three-quarters of the listings appeared on Facebook.

Meta pointed to existing policies that prohibit the sale of endangered species and restricted wildlife content across its platforms.

However, conservation groups argued that enforcement remains inconsistent and claimed that many reported accounts continued operating publicly after being flagged.

Wildlife specialists said traffickers often avoid detection by using coded language, indirect listings and private messaging systems to complete transactions after attracting public interest.

Researchers also warned that recommendation algorithms may expose users to more wildlife-related content once they interact with similar posts, potentially increasing visibility for illegal trade networks.

Examples reviewed by investigators included listings for protected animals and wildlife products across multiple services, including Facebook, Instagram and messaging platforms.

Conservation advocates expressed concern that content monetisation and audience growth tools could create financial incentives for accounts generating high engagement, regardless of whether content breaches platform rules.

Earlier this month, Meta joined several technology companies in announcing renewed efforts to reduce wildlife trafficking activity online.

Environmental organisations welcomed those commitments but stressed that stronger enforcement, transparency and sustained moderation would be required to limit illegal trade and protect endangered species.

Campaigners said tackling online wildlife trafficking remains increasingly urgent as digital platforms continue to expand their influence over global commerce and user behaviour.