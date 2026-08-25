August 25, 2026

Mondelez Pakistan Opens New Karachi Office, Signalling Long-Term Confidence

Web Desk August 25, 2026

The company’s new workplace reflects its continued investment in Pakistan, its people and future business operations.

Mondel?z Pakistan new head office in Karachi marking continued investment in the market

Mondel?z International marks a new chapter with its new head office in Karachi.

KARACHI: Mondelez International has moved into a new head office in Karachi, marking another chapter in the global food company’s long-standing presence in Pakistan.

The new workplace comes as investor confidence remains an important part of Pakistan’s economic outlook. The move also signals the company’s continued commitment to its operations and workforce in the local market.

Continued Investment in Pakistan

The new office reflects Mondelez International’s focus on creating a modern workplace while strengthening its presence in Pakistan.

The company said the move represents a new chapter in its journey and highlights its continued investment in people, operations and future growth.

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For Pakistan’s business community, continued investment by multinational companies can serve as a positive signal about long-term commercial prospects and confidence in the local market.

A New Chapter in Karachi

Mondelez Pakistan’s new head office also underlines Karachi’s importance as a major commercial centre and a key base for multinational businesses operating in the country.

The company’s latest move comes as businesses continue to assess opportunities for growth and expansion in Pakistan.

The new workplace therefore represents more than a change of location. It reflects Mondelez ongoing presence and its commitment to building its future in the Pakistani market.

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