Stronger core earnings, deposit growth and improved credit quality help JS Bank lift its half-year profit after tax to Rs3.2 billion.

KARACHI, August 25, 2026: JS Bank Limited reported a sharp rise in earnings for the first half of 2026, with its JS Bank profit after tax climbing 105 per cent year-on-year to Rs3.199 billion.

The bank’s profit after tax stood at Rs1.557 billion during the same period last year. Earnings per share also increased to Rs1.56 from Rs0.76, according to the bank’s financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2026.

Pre-Tax Profit Rises 90pc

JS Bank reported a profit before tax of Rs6.640 billion for the first half of 2026, compared with Rs3.488 billion a year earlier.

The 90pc increase reflects stronger core earnings and improved credit quality during the period.

The bank’s balance sheet also expanded, with total assets increasing 16pc from December 2025.

Deposits Strengthen

The bank’s total deposit base grew 17pc during the first six months of the year.

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Non-remunerative deposits recorded particularly strong growth, rising 22pc to Rs271.560 billion by June 2026.

As a result, these deposits accounted for 43pc of the bank’s total deposit mix, up from 41pc at the end of December 2025. The stronger deposit mix helped support core earnings as interest rates declined.

JS Bank also maintained cost discipline during the period. Its non-markup expenses remained relatively stable at Rs14.678 billion.

Credit Quality Improves

Another significant development came from the bank’s credit loss position.

JS Bank recorded a net reversal of Rs1.725 billion in credit loss allowances during the first half of 2026. This compares with a net charge of Rs3.269 billion during the corresponding period last year.

The bank also completed its sixth Tier-2 Term Finance Certificate issue, raising Rs4 billion. Subscription money of Rs3.5 billion had been received by June 30.

Focus on Digital Growth

JS Bank President and CEO Basir Shamsie said the bank remained focused on strengthening core earnings, improving its deposit mix and maintaining prudent risk management.

He said sustained growth in net interest revenue and improvements in credit quality demonstrated the resilience of the bank’s business.

Shamsie added that JS Bank would continue expanding its footprint, increasing digital adoption and creating sustainable value for customers and stakeholders.

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