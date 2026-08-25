Pakistan’s first dedicated premium airport passenger facilitation and concierge service begins operations, with plans for gradual expansion nationwide.

ISLAMABAD, August 25, 2026: KhushAamdeed has formally launched its premium Meet & Assist service at Islamabad International Airport, introducing what the company describes as Pakistan’s first dedicated premium airport passenger facilitation and concierge service.

The launch ceremony was held at Islamabad International Airport on Tuesday and was attended by the Secretary Defence as chief guest, along with representatives from the Pakistan Airports Authority, Airports Security Force, Federal Investigation Agency, Anti-Narcotics Force, airlines, ground handling companies and the aviation and business community.

The event opened with the recitation of the Holy Quran and the national anthem, followed by a presentation outlining KhushAamdeed’s services. The Chairman and Secretary Defence addressed the gathering before the formal unveiling, official photograph and a guided demonstration of the service.

Premium Passenger Assistance

KhushAamdeed has built its service around the idea that welcoming a guest is an honour. Its trained ambassadors assist passengers with arrivals and departures, baggage handling, buggy movement and approved airport procedures.

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The service also provides additional assistance for families, senior citizens, children travelling alone and passengers with reduced mobility.

Before the launch, the KhushAamdeed team completed structured training, familiarisation visits and detailed preparations covering airport procedures and operational requirements.

The company said its reputation would depend on providing passengers with courteous, punctual and dependable assistance at every stage of their airport journey.

Focus on Service and Security

Air Marshal (Retd.) Arshad Malik, CEO of KhushAamdeed, said the company’s name reflected the spirit of Pakistani hospitality.

“Our name carries the spirit of Pakistani hospitality. We want every passenger to feel received, respected and properly looked after,” he said.

The Secretary Defence highlighted the importance of balancing passenger convenience with airport security. He said effective coordination, standard operating procedures and trained personnel could help achieve both objectives.

Islamabad Launch, Nationwide Plans

KhushAamdeed was established through a joint venture between Walee Technologies and Al Nazawy, a Saudi Arabian group with experience in hospitality, air travel and tourism.

Licensed by the Pakistan Airports Authority, the company currently operates in Islamabad and plans to expand gradually to other parts of Pakistan.

The launch comes as airports and aviation companies increasingly focus on improving passenger experience through personalised assistance and concierge-style services.

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