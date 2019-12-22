KARACHI – Renowned Export Company of fresh fruits & vegetables aggressively launches its unique retail store “go4fresh” in Pakistan The topmost export firm of fresh fruits & value-added products of fresh fruits, M/s Iftekhar & Company (IAC) has established it’s first retail brand store in the posh locality of Karachi – D.H.A.

In a grand ceremony on the establishment of the first flagship of this retail store titled “go4fresh”, it’s opening was carried out on Saturday ( 21st Dec. 2019) by Shehzad Roy, a renowned celebratory of Showbiz & famous Singer.

A large number of distinguished businessmen and social personalities from various segments of the society participated on the eve of the opening ceremony.

Expressing views on the opening ceremony of the first flagship of M/s Iftekhar & Company (IAC) the renowned singer Shehzad Roy remarked that healthy food has a deep relationship with the modern lifestyle.

Fresh fruits, Juices, and food consisted of vegetables besides protecting against diseases improves body fitness enabling achievement of objectives of life easier.

Huge investment in the retail sector by a big export firm of Pakistan, M/s Iftekhar & Company would not only provide health & better lifestyle, but it would also render adequate support to the economy of our country, creating employment opportunities in the Agriculture sector he opined.

Waheed Ahmed, director marketing of M/s Iftekhar & Company, expressing his views on the occasion said that the need for a retail brand of fresh fruits & vegetables was being desperately felt for a long time.

As a result of well-coordinated Research, a national road map – “Horticulture Vision 2030” was developed which assisted in organizing and modernizing Agriculture sector from farms to retail sector and the new brand “go4fresh” of IAC is a true translation of that road map into a reality – Waheed further added.“go4fresh” is the first unique brand of its kind in Pakistan which ensures high standards of quality & hygiene from farm to shelves – Waheed highlighted.

M/s Iftehkahr & Company has a prominent ranking in the export of fresh fruits, Mango pulp and apple concentrate and utilizing its extensive experience & expertise it has now extended a unique facility to the consumers. The new brand “go4fresh” will introduce a new concept of selling fresh fruit & vegetables in Pakistan with its well-defined objective of meeting the growing demand of consumers’ health and modern lifestyle – Waheed shared.

M/s Iftekhar & Company would invest Rs. 250 million in the next four years to develop “go4fresh” as a top fresh brand in Pakistan and enhance the professional image of the country by maintaining the quality of the brand on top of everything. Under the brand “go4fresh” – fresh fruits & vegetables, Fresh fruits’ juices, ice-cream prepared from pure ingredients and dairy products would be marketed. In the next phase to follow, the company would promote this brand on a national level and open stores in U. K. & Middle East as well. The products of “go4fresh” would be exported to international markets from the year 2020.

