IBA-CICT signed a contract with NAVTTC to execute Kamyab Jawan Program

The Institute of Business Administration, Karachi’s Center for Information and Communication Technology (IBA-CICT) has signed a contract with the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) to execute the Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan National Youth Development Program 2020.

Sharing his views on this occasion, Director ICT and CICT IBA Karachi, Mr. Imran Batada said, “I would like to appreciate the efforts of the federal government for initiating this program. We have devised the course outline of this program in such a way that the students will study up-to-date courses and will have hands-on experience on different tools.”

Director General NAVTTC Karachi, Ms. Nabila Umer said, “Kamyab Jawan Program aims at providing quality training to the youth of Pakistan. The initiative of training in hi-tech disciplines is a first-of-its-kind, and is funded by NAVTTC. The criteria of the selection of implementation partners is based on their standards, infrastructure and capacity to impart quality training. This initiative will prove to be a game changer and an avenue to provide employment opportunities for the youth. NAVTTC in collaboration with the IBA, Karachi and other universities of Sindh wants to prepare the youth to step into the digital age.”

Deputy Director NAVTTC Sindh Azizullah Chandio, Deputy Director NAVTTC Irfan Haider, and Assistant Manager NAVTTC Sindh Abdul Qadeer Sohoo also attended the ceremony.

Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan National Youth Development Program 2020 aims at providing practical training to the youth in the most in-demand and highly employable high-tech trades and emerging technologies to enable them to seek employment in the national and international market. The high-tech courses of this program include Big Data, ERP, Digital Forensics, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Cyber Security, BlockChain, and Digital Marketing and SEO.

