Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan meets a Houston trade delegation to discuss investment and business opportunities in Pakistan

Pakistani and US business representatives discuss economic reforms, exports, joint ventures and opportunities in pharmaceutical and industrial sectors

KARACHI: A high-level business delegation from Houston, Texas, USA, met renowned businessman and Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan, Chairman of Brookes Pharma, at his residence in Karachi. Renowned business personality and Chairman of Brookes Pharma, Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan, presenting a copy of the Holy Quran to Dr. Mubashir Chaudhry, Chief Executive Officer of USP Corporate, during a meeting with a high-level trade delegation from Houston, Texas, USA. Also present on the occasion were Pearl Vuobinen, Vice President; Alessandra Lin Mi, Corporate Compliance Manager; Mahmood Ahmad Khan, Managing Director of Star Marketing Pvt Ltd; and Syed Turab Shah, Convener of FPCCI’s Central Standing Committee on Corporate Relations & Communication.

The meeting focused on business opportunities in Pakistan and ways to strengthen the country’s investment climate. Participants also discussed economic reforms, export growth and opportunities for greater cooperation.

The delegation included Dr Mubashir Chaudhry, Chief Executive Officer of USP Corporate; Pearl Vuobinen, Vice President; Alessandra Lin Mi, Corporate Compliance Manager; Mahmood Ahmad Khan, Managing Director of Star Marketing Pvt Ltd; and Syed Turab Shah, Convener of FPCCI’s Central Standing Committee on Corporate Relations & Communication.

Focus on Investment and Economic Opportunities

During the meeting, the participants reviewed Pakistan’s current economic situation. They also discussed prospects for increasing exports and attracting foreign investment.

Particular attention focused on the pharmaceutical and industrial sectors. According to the participants, greater cooperation in these areas could create new business opportunities.

Meanwhile, Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan briefed the US delegation on Pakistan’s investment environment. He also highlighted government initiatives aimed at supporting economic activity.

He said Pakistan could offer an attractive market for foreign investors. Moreover, he stressed the importance of creating conditions that encourage long-term investment.

Pakistan and US Businesses Explore Joint Ventures

Both sides agreed on the importance of promoting mutual trade and business cooperation.

The delegation also expressed interest in exploring joint ventures in Pakistan. Such partnerships could help connect Pakistani businesses with international markets and investment networks.

Furthermore, the US representatives acknowledged the capabilities of Pakistan’s business community. They assured the Pakistani side of their willingness to support economic development initiatives.

Private Sector Seen as Key to Economic Growth

Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan emphasised the role of the private sector in building a sustainable national economy.

He said Pakistan needs stronger private-sector participation and greater foreign investment. In addition, he highlighted the importance of policies that can improve investor confidence.

According to the senator, a stronger investment environment could support industrial expansion and create new opportunities for businesses.

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Delegation Pledges Continued Engagement

The Houston delegation appreciated Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan’s proposals and views on Pakistan’s economic future.

At the same time, both sides expressed their resolve to remain in contact. They also agreed to explore further opportunities for trade, investment and joint ventures.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to strengthen business ties and promote greater economic cooperation between Pakistan and the United States.

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