CBD Punjab CEO Imran Amin inspects ongoing development projects at Bab District and NSIT City in Lahore

Imran Amin directs teams to accelerate site clearance at Bab-e-Pakistan while reviewing major infrastructure projects across Lahore

LAHORE: Chief Executive Officer of the Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA), also known as CBD Punjab, Imran Amin inspected CBD Bab District and CBD NSIT City on Saturday to review ongoing development work.

The visit focused on construction progress and key structural milestones across several project zones. Senior CBD Punjab officials, NESPAK representatives and project contractors accompanied the CEO during the inspection.

Imran Amin Reviews Bab-e-Pakistan Site

During the visit to Bab-e-Pakistan, Imran Amin received a detailed briefing on the project’s structural framework and design features.

He highlighted the historical importance of the landmark site. Therefore, he directed the concerned teams to expedite area clearance.

At the same time, Imran Amin stressed that the clearance work must protect the heritage value of Bab-e-Pakistan. He issued strict instructions for immediate action while maintaining the site’s historical character.

NSIT City Entrance Work Nears Completion

The delegation later visited NSIT City to assess progress on the main entrance gate and access roads.

Project engineers briefed the CEO on the latest construction milestones. They confirmed that the main structure of the entrance gate has been completed.

Meanwhile, asphalt laying is nearing completion. Planter installation and cobblestone paving across the public realm are also in their final stages.

As a result, the entrance area is moving closer to completion.

Celestia Tower Facade Work Reviewed

Imran Amin also inspected the Celestia IT & Office Tower during the visit.

He reviewed the ongoing installation of the building’s exterior glass facade. The inspection team assessed progress and construction activities at the site.

Furthermore, the CEO directed project teams to maintain construction standards while meeting the approved timelines.

CBD Punjab Pushes for Timely Completion

Following the field visits, Imran Amin chaired a review meeting with senior officials and project representatives.

He said timely project completion remains a key operational standard for CBD Punjab. The authority, he added, is committed to maintaining that standard across its ongoing developments.

“Completing projects within designated timelines is the hallmark of CBD Punjab, and we are committed to maintaining this operational standard,” Imran Amin said.

He added that CBD Punjab has established itself as an important pillar of Punjab’s economic growth. Therefore, the authority is deploying the required resources to complete its current projects on schedule.

Senior Officials Join Inspection

The visiting delegation included Director Project Management Asif Iqbal, Director Construction Asif Babar and Director Architecture and Planning Sameer Aftab Sial.

Director Marketing Waseem Siddique, Director Engineering Umar Hayat and Deputy Director Land & Estate Sajid Hussain also joined the inspection.

Senior officials from CBD Punjab, NESPAK and project contractors accompanied the delegation.

Meanwhile, CBD Punjab continues to focus on modern infrastructure development across Lahore. The authority is also working to create new economic hubs while maintaining construction schedules and development standards.

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