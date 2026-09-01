Farooq Sattar discusses the role of artificial intelligence in Pakistan’s digital economy.

The MNA says artificial intelligence can boost productivity, innovation and skilled employment while strengthening Pakistan’s digital economy.

KARACHI: Former Karachi mayor and Member of the National Assembly Dr Farooq Sattar has stressed the need for Pakistan to embrace Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital technologies to accelerate economic growth and technological development.

Sattar made the remarks during a follow-up meeting with a delegation that discussed the expanding role of AI and digital innovation in Pakistan’s economy. The meeting focused on technological advancement, innovation and the need to strengthen the country’s digital infrastructure.

Representatives of Alpha.K Digital Solutions briefed Sattar on recent developments in artificial intelligence, software innovation and digital transformation. The delegation included Muhammad Fahad, Muhammad Areeb Khan, Areesha Zafar and Waleed Ahmed, while Muhammad Arslan Khan attended as a guest.

AI Could Transform Pakistan’s Economy

Speaking during the meeting, Sattar described artificial intelligence as a long-term technological force capable of reshaping economies around the world.

He said the effective adoption of AI and other modern digital technologies could help Pakistan increase productivity, stimulate economic growth and create new opportunities for innovation.

The former mayor also highlighted the potential of emerging technologies to generate skilled employment and help develop a more competitive digital economy.

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Strengthening Digital Infrastructure

Sattar emphasised that technological progress would require stronger digital infrastructure and greater focus on innovation.

He said Pakistan needed to prepare for the rapidly changing global technology landscape by encouraging digital transformation and creating an environment where technology-driven businesses and skilled professionals could contribute to economic development.

The discussion also underscored the importance of collaboration between policymakers, technology companies and young professionals in building Pakistan’s digital capabilities.

With AI rapidly becoming an important driver of productivity and innovation worldwide, greater adoption of the technology could provide Pakistan with opportunities to improve efficiency, develop new industries and compete in emerging digital markets.

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