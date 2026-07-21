Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb meets Honeywell executives in Washington to discuss refinery modernisation.Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb meets Honeywell executives in Washington to discuss refinery modernisation.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb discusses refinery upgrades, investment opportunities, and financing options with Honeywell as Pakistan seeks to strengthen energy security and economic growth.

WASHINGTON: Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb met senior executives from Honeywell Technologies on Monday to discuss a proposal to modernise and expand Pakistan’s refinery sector, a move that could strengthen the country’s energy security and reduce its reliance on imported petroleum products.

Aurangzeb welcomed Honeywell’s proposal during a meeting with a company delegation led by Vice President and General Manager Barry Glickman, according to the Ministry of Finance. He said the initiative could significantly increase Pakistan’s domestic refining capacity while supporting long-term industrial growth.

The two sides discussed Honeywell’s advanced refinery technologies, engineering solutions, and potential financing options. They also reviewed funding opportunities through the US Export-Import Bank (Exim Bank), the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), export credit agencies, and leading international financial institutions.

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Aurangzeb said the refinery expansion project would strengthen Pakistan’s energy infrastructure, encourage industrial development, and support sustainable economic growth.

The meeting formed part of the finance minister’s three-day visit to Washington, where he is engaging with US government officials and global financial institutions to expand trade, attract investment, and strengthen economic cooperation.

Earlier on Monday, Pakistan and the United States resumed discussions on a broader economic partnership. Officials are focusing on tariffs, market access, investment opportunities, and measures to increase bilateral trade.

During the visit, Aurangzeb will also meet representatives from the Office of the US Trade Representative, the US Export-Import Bank, the US International Development Finance Corporation, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He will use those meetings to explore financing opportunities for infrastructure, energy, and private-sector development projects across Pakistan.

The visit follows ongoing negotiations between Islamabad and Washington over tariffs on Pakistani exports and a proposed framework for a broader trade agreement after US President Donald Trump announced global tariff measures in April 2025.

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