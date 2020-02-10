HBL PSL 2020: PCB Announce field umpires for the opener

LAHORE- England’s Richard Illingworth will team up with Faisal Khan Afridi as an on-field umpire for the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 opening match between defending champions Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United at the National Stadium on 20 February.

Sri Lanka’s Roshan Mahanama will lead the playing control team for the curtain-raiser that will also include Asif Yaqoob as third umpire and Syed Imtiaz Iqbal as fourth umpire.

Illingworth is one of the three foreign umpires who will be involved in the 32-day competition, which will feature 34 matches in Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

Sri Lanka’s Ranmore Martinesz will be in action in the third match at the Gaddafi Stadium between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans, while Michael Gough’s first of nine matches will also be at the Gaddafi Stadium on 6 March when Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans will go toe to toe.

Aleem Dar, three-time ICC Umpire of the Year, will also return to the tournament after missing the 2019 event due to his international commitments. Aleem, at this stage, is scheduled to umpire in 10, 11 and 15 March matches at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Aleem will lead a field of 15 umpires who have been selected for the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020. The list includes five new faces in Aslam Bareach, Majid Hussain, Nasir Hussain, Saqib Khan and Syed Imtiaz Iqbal, who will perform fourth umpire responsibilities.

The 10 umpires to share on-field responsibilities in the 30 preliminary round matches are Ahsan Raza, Aleem Dar, Asif Yaqoob, Faisal Khan Afridi, Michael Gough, Rashid Riaz, Richard Illingworth, Shozab Raza, Ranmore Martinesz and Tariq Rasheed.

Besides Roshan Mahanama, Javed Malik, Mohammad Anees and Aziz-ur-Rehman will be the match referees.

Appointments for the Qualifier, two Eliminators and 22 March final will be announced in due course.

Umpire and match referee appointments:

20 Feb – Opening ceremony, followed by Quetta Gladiators v Islamabad United, National Stadium (time TBC). Richard Illingworth and Faisal Khan Afridi (on-field), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Syed Imtiaz Iqbal (fourth umpire), Roshan Mahanama (match referee)

21 Feb – Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi, National Stadium (3pm-6.15pm). Richard Illingworth and Faisal Khan Afridi (on-field), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Syed Imtiaz Iqbal (fourth umpire), Roshan Mahanama (match referee); Lahore Qalandars v Multan Sultans, Gaddafi Stadium (8pm-11.15pm). Ranmore Martinesz and Rashid Riaz (on-field), Shozab Raza (third umpire), Nasir Hussain (fourth umpire), Mohammad Anees (match referee)

22 Feb – Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi, National Stadium (2pm-5.15pm). Richard Illingworth and Faisal Khan Afridi (on-field), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Syed Imtiaz Iqbal (fourth umpire), Roshan Mahanama (match referee); Islamabad United v Multan Sultans, Gaddafi Stadium (7pm-10.15pm). Ranmore Martinesz and Shozab Raza (on-field), Rashid Riaz (third umpire), Nasir Hussain (fourth umpire), Mohammad Anees (match referee)

23 Feb – Karachi Kings v Quetta Gladiators, National Stadium (2pm-5.15pm). Richard Illingworth and Faisal Khan Afridi (on-field), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Syed Imtiaz Iqbal (fourth umpire), Roshan Mahanama (match referee); Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United, Gaddafi Stadium (7pm-10.15pm). Ranmore Martinesz and Rashid Riaz (on-field), Shozab Raza (third umpire), Nasir Hussain (fourth umpire), Mohammad Anees (match referee)

26 Feb – Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Cricket Stadium (7pm-10.15pm). Faisal Khan Afridi and Asif Yaqoob (on-field), Shozab Raza (third umpire), Aslam Bareach (fourth umpire), Javed Malik (match referee)

27 Feb – Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators, Pindi Cricket Stadium (7pm-10.15pm). Ranmore Martinesz and Tariq Rasheed (on-field), Rashid Riaz (third umpire), Majid Hussain (fourth umpire), Roshan Mahanama (match referee)

28 Feb – Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings, Multan Cricket Stadium (3pm-6.15pm). Faisal Khan Afridi and Shozab Raza (on-field), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Aslam Bareach (fourth umpire), Javed Malik (match referee); Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars, Pindi Cricket Stadium (8pm-11.15pm). Ranmore Martinesz and Tariq Rasheed (on-field), Rashid Riaz (third umpire), Majid Hussain (fourth umpire), Mohammad Anees (match referee)

29 Feb – Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators, Multan Cricket Stadium (2pm-5.15pm). Faisal Khan Afridi and Asif Yaqoob (on-field), Shozab Raza (third umpire), Aslam Bareach (fourth umpire), Javed Malik (match referee); Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi, Pindi Cricket Stadium (7pm-10.15pm). Ranmore Martinesz and Tariq Rasheed (on-field), Rashid Riaz (third umpire), Majid Hussain (fourth umpire), Roshan Mahanama (match referee)

1 Mar – Islamabad United v Karachi Kings, Pindi Cricket Stadium (7pm-10.15pm). Ranmore Martinesz and Tariq Rasheed (on-field), Rashid Riaz (third umpire), Majid Hussain (fourth umpire), Mohammad Anees (match referee)

2 Mar – Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings, Pindi Cricket Stadium (7pm-10.15pm). Ranmore Martinesz and Tariq Rasheed (on-field), Rashid Riaz (third umpire), Saqib Khan (fourth umpire), Roshan Mahanama (match referee)

3 Mar – Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars, Gaddafi Stadium (7pm-10.15pm). Shozab Raza and Faisal Khan Afridi (on-field), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Nasir Hussain (fourth umpire), Mohammad Anees (match referee).

4 Mar – Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars, Gaddafi Stadium (7pm-10.15pm). Shozab Raza and Asif Yaqoob (on-field), Faisal Khan Afridi (third umpire), Nasir Hussain (fourth umpire), Aziz-ur-Rehman (match referee)

5 Mar – Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators, Pindi Cricket Stadium (7pm-10.15pm). Ranmore Martinesz and Tariq Rasheed (on-field), Rashid Riaz (third umpire), Saqib Khan (fourth umpire), Roshan Mahanama (match referee)

6 Mar – Karachi Kings v Multan Sultans, Gaddafi Stadium (7pm-10.15pm). Michael Gough and Shozab Raza (on-field), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Nasir Hussain (fourth umpire), Aziz-ur-Rehman (match referee)

7 Mar – Peshawar Zalmi v Islamabad United, Pindi Cricket Stadium (2pm-5.15pm). Tariq Rasheed and Rashid Riaz (on-field), Ranmore Martinesz (third umpire), Saqib Khan (fourth umpire), Roshan Mahanama (match referee); Lahore Qalandars v Quetta Gladiators, Gaddafi Stadium (7pm-10.15pm). Michael Gough and Asif Yaqoob (on-field), Shozab Raza (third umpire), Nasir Hussain (fourth umpire), Aziz-ur-Rehman (match referee)

8 Mar – Multan Sultans v Islamabad United, Pindi Cricket Stadium (2pm-5.15pm). Ranmore Martinesz and Tariq Rasheed (on-field), Rashid Riaz (third umpire), Saqib Khan (fourth umpire), Roshan Mahanama (match referee); Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings, Gaddafi Stadium (7pm-10.15pm). Michael Gough and Shozab Raza (on-field), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Nasir Hussain (fourth umpire), Mohammad Anees (match referee)

10 Mar – Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi, Gaddafi Stadium (7pm-10.15pm). Michael Gough and Aleem Dar (on-field), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Nasir Hussain (fourth umpire), Mohammad Anees (match referee)

11 Mar – Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans, Gaddafi Stadium (7pm-10.15pm). Asif Yaqoob and Aleem Dar (on-field), Michael Gough (third umpire), Nasir Hussain (fourth umpire), Mohamad Anees (match referee)

12 Mar – Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars, National Stadium (7pm-10.15pm). Ahsan Raza and Michael Gough (on-field), Rashid Riaz (third umpire), Faisal Khan Afridi (fourth umpire), Roshan Mahanam (match referee)

13 Mar – Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans, National Stadium (7pm-10.15pm). Rashid Riaz and Michael Gough (on-field), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Faisal Khan Afridi (fourth umpire), Roshan Mahanama (match referee)

14 Mar – Karachi Kings v Islamabad United, National Stadium (7pm-5.15pm). Ahsan Raza and Michael Gough (on-field), Rashid Riaz (third umpire), Faisal Khan Afridi (fourth umpire), Roshan Mahanama (match referee)

15 Mar – Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars, Gaddafi Stadium (2pm-5.15pm). Shozab Raza and Aleem Dar (on-field), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Nasir Hussain (fourth umpire), Mohammad Anees (match referee); Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings, National Stadium (7pm-10.15pm). Rashid Riaz and Michael Gough (on-field), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Faisal Khan Afridi (fourth umpire), Roshan Mahanama (match referee)

Appointments will be announced in due course for the following matches:

17 Mar – Qualifier (1 v 2), National Stadium (7pm-10.15pm)

18 Mar – Eliminator 1 (3 v 4), Gaddafi Stadium (7pm-10.15pm)

20 Mar – Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1), Gaddafi Stadium (7pm-10.15pm)

22 Mar – Final, Gaddafi Stadium (start time TBC)

