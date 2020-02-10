Kaleem Imam
HEADLINE KARACHI

Inspector General of Sindh Police Dr. Kaleem Imam visited KATI

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem Comment(0)

KARACHI – Inspector General of Sindh Police Dr. Kaleem Imam has told that 111 police station would be reconstructed and renovate soon in Karachi, while he was addressing a luncheon of Korangi Association of Trade & Industry (KATI) here on Monday.

He said that including himself every officer of the police have to follow the code of conduct described in the law. Mr. Imam told that the best officer of the province have been posted to Karachi and doing every effort to maintain rule of the law in city.

  • President KATI Sheikh Umer Rehan present shield to Inspector General of Sindh Police Dr. Kaleem Imam. At the occasion Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan, Zubair Chhaya, Ikram Rajput, Nadeem Khan, Gulzar Firoz, Danish Khan, Add. IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon and SSP Korangi Faisal Chacar are also present.

On this occasion President KATI Sheikh Umer Rehan, Additional IG Sindh Karach Ghulam Nabi Memon, Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan, Chairman and CEO KITE Zubair Chhaya, Head of KATI’s standing committee on Law&Order Nadeem Khan, Danish Khan and others also addressed the occasion. 

IG Sindh said that he had decentralized the powers to Additional IGs and only they have the authority of transfers and postings “even I cannot interfere into their actions” he added. He said that along with Police Rangers and other LEAs business community had played a tremendous role for the restoration of law in Karachi. He told that a comprehensive strategy to curb street crime in Karachi is underway. He was of view that the most important responsibility of an IG is to create better work environment for his officers.

President KATI Sheikh Umer Rehan briefed IG regarding economic significance and production capabilities of Korangi Industrial Area. He applauded the IG for choosing a team of best officers. He said that better law enforcement conditions in Karachi had also created economic opportunities in Karachi, which would also improve the economy at national language. Additional IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon urged the business community to come forward to contribute in Sindh Police drive for the better infrastructure of Police stations in Karachi. 

Senator Abdul Haseeb said that just because of his performance business community stands by IG Sindh Kaleem Imam. Zubair Chhaya, Danish Khan and Nadeem Khan briefed the IG regarding Traffic issues and other problems faced by Korangi Industrial Areas and suggested some initiatives. The IG assured to take actions on the concerns. The meeting was attended by former Presidents of KATI Zahid Saeed, Tariq Malik, Ehtisham Uddin, Farhan Urrehman, Vice President Syed Wajid Hussain, DIG East Aamir Farooqui and others. IGP Sindh also inaugurated a facilitation Centre for the Members of KATI.  

