HAZIM BANGWAR RELEASED SONG “SPEECHLESS”

This song aims to console people in Lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Hazim Bangwar has released his song “Speechless” to entertain people locked down in their homes due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The song is a cover of Speechless from the Disney movie Aladdin. Initially this song was aimed to release in May 2020 on paid online international platforms such as iTunes and Spotify but keeping in view coronavirus pandemic and its impact on peoples mood due to lockdown, Hazim Bangwar decided to release it on Sound Cloud for free.

Hazim Bangwar recently got appointed as the new brand ambassador for “Equinox Play”, an American music speaker company. The Company heard Hazim’s second song “Hell Ya” exclusively and signed him the new face of their company.

