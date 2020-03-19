Govt to close down 12 trains from Sunday: Sheikh Rashid

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed says government has decided to close down 12 trains from Sunday amid fear of coronavirus spread.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Thursday, he said twenty more trains will be closed from 1st of the next month as a precautionary measure against the global pandemic.

He said the government has completed all arrangements for reducing rush of passengers and improved cleanliness at Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Lahore and Karachi Railways stations.

The minister said screening of all the passengers is also being ensured at the railways stations.



