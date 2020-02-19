MCB Bank and Taleem Finance Company join hands for Collection Management

LAHORE – MCB Bank, one of Pakistan’s largest banks, and Taleem Finance Company Limited (TFCL), a leading provider of financial services in the education sector, have joined hands to strengthen collections for TFCL. The two organizations signed an agreement at MCB House Lahore.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Mr. Zargham Khan Durrani, Group Head Retail Banking MCB said:

“Under this agreement, MCB Bank will enable TFCL to fully automate its collections through the provision of our state-of-the-art collection management solution.”

He also appraised the delegation on the Bank’s diverse product portfolio and customer-centric financial solutions.

Speaking about the agreement Mr. Kamran Azim, CEO TFCL said,

“TFCL has been launched with the objective of providing education finance services to low and middle-cost private schools in Pakistan and to cater to the infrastructure and working capital needs of such schools. We look forward to building upon our relationship with MCB Bank and enabling access to financial services for different segments of society.”

