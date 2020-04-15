HEADLINEPAKISTAN

Govt making every possible effort to provide relief to masses: PM

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the federal government is making every possible effort to provide relief to the people in these testing times.

He was talking to PTI’s Central Vice President and Parliamentary leader of the Party in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister said that Ehsaas Cash Emergency program is being run in the most transparent manner and on merit whilst rising above political affiliations. 

He said the government is cognizant of the problems of the people. In addition to coronavirus, coping with the poverty is another big challenge.

The Prime Minister said a strategy is being evolved keeping in view the economic difficulties of the people.

The Prime Minister said that the cooperation of philanthropists is also required to provide relief to the weak and poor segments of the society. 

He said the political leadership should play its role to motivate the philanthropists to reach out the deserving families.

