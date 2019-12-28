Iqbal Bano
Google pays tribute to Iqbal Bano with a doodle

KARACHI – Eighty-first birth anniversary of classical Ghazal Singer Iqbal Bano is being observed today (Saturday).

Google too has developed its doodle in the name of Iqbal Bano to pay homage to the much-celebrated artist.

She was awarded Pride of Performance by the Pakistani Government in 1974 over her outstanding achievements in classical music.

She was the best known for her semi-classical Urdu ghazal songs and classical themes but also sang easy-listening numbers in the 1950s films.

The best and most famous work of Her includes her singing of the ghazals of Faiz Ahmed Faiz and Nasir Kazmi.

She also sang Persian poetry, which became popular in Iran and Afghanistan.

classical Ghazal Singer was born on this day in 1938 in Delhi and died at the age of 74in Lahore on 21 April 2009, after a short illness.

