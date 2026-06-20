Founder and Chairman of Saylani Welfare International Trust Bashir Farooqui has welcomed the federal government’s recent reduction in petrol and diesel prices, while urging further cuts to ease public pressure.

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He said the public expects petrol prices to remain below Rs225 per litre, especially amid ongoing inflation and high transport costs.

Farooqui appreciated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for announcing a reduction of Rs74.28 per litre in petrol and Rs67.31 per litre in diesel. However, he said further relief remained necessary.

He also urged authorities to restore petroleum prices to levels seen before the recent global crisis period. In addition, he called for corresponding reductions in fares for public transport, trains and airlines.

Farooqui stated that international oil prices had already declined, so domestic prices should follow the same trend. He stressed that relief should be passed directly to consumers.

He prayed that authorities continue to take decisions in the public interest. Moreover, he said easing inflation should remain a national priority.

Saylani Welfare reiterated its appeal for long-term price stability. It also highlighted the need to protect low-income households from rising living costs.