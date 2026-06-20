Transformation International Society welcomed a delegation led by CEO Sidra Qamar for the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in support of education and social development initiatives.

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The agreement focuses on strengthening cooperation in education, community empowerment and welfare programmes. Both sides aim to expand opportunities for shared development projects.

During the visit, the delegation toured the facilities of Transformation International Society. They also visited clinics and reviewed ongoing welfare initiatives.

In addition, the team observed programmes focused on healthcare support and community services. These efforts highlighted the organisation’s work in social welfare.

Both sides discussed future collaboration in education and community development. They also explored ways to improve access to learning and social services.

The MoU marks the beginning of a partnership aimed at long-term impact. It also reflects a shared commitment to improving education and community wellbeing.

The visit concluded on a positive note. Both organisations expressed optimism about future joint initiatives.