WORLD

COVID-19 Pandemic: US President unveils plan for reopening of the country

All of American society is engaged and mobilized in the war against the invisible enemy. While we must remain vigilant, it is clear that our aggressive strategy is working: President

Kanwal Abidi 3 hours ago
0 2 2 minutes read
President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

BEGINNING THE NEXT PHASE IN THE FIGHT: President Donald J. Trump is continuing the fight against the coronavirus by beginning to reopen the country in a smart and safe way.

  • The Trump Administration is issuing new guidelines to enable individual States to reopen in phases using a deliberate, data-driven approach.
    • Under these guidelines, States will reopen one step at a time, rather than all at once.
  • The guidelines will empower Governors to tailor the phased reopening to address the situation in their State.
    • Governors can begin phased openings at the Statewide or county-by-county level.
  • These guidelines were developed by the top medical experts from across the Government and are based on verifiable metrics regarding the situation on the ground.
  • The guidelines set clear benchmarks on new cases, testing, and hospital resources for States to meet to proceed toward a phased reopening.
    • Criteria include a downward trajectory in cases presenting coronavirus-like symptoms or a downward trajectory in positive tests.
    • The criteria also included hospitals having the resources to treat all patients without crisis care and a robust testing program for healthcare workers.

CONTINUING TO PROTECT AMERICANS: These new guidelines represent the next phase in President Trump’s data-based approach to protect the health and wellbeing of Americans.

  • Thanks to the commitment and sacrifices of Americans across the country, we have seen critical progress in flattening the curve.
    • A long-term nationwide shutdown is not sustainable and would inflict wide-ranging harm on the health and wellbeing of our citizens.
  • The President’s data-based approach will protect the health and safety of Americans while laying the groundwork for economic growth.
  • These guidelines will allow healthy Americans to safely return to work as conditions allow while protecting seniors and other vulnerable Americans.

LEADING A HISTORIC MOBILIZATION: President Trump has led a historic mobilization to rapidly ramp up testing and the distribution of medical supplies.

  • President Trump mobilized the full resources of the Government and the private sector to increase the production and distribution of supplies like masks and ventilators.
    • President Trump utilized the Defense Production Act, and the private sector responded, with numerous companies stepping up to shift production to make medical supplies.
    • The Administration launched Project Airbridge to airlift supplies to the United States from around the world.
  • The President surged resources and personnel to assist healthcare providers on the frontlines.
    • At the President’s direction, the military and FEMA stood up emergency medical sites around the country, and two naval ships were deployed to assist hospitals.
  • President Trump has led an unprecedented effort to ramp up testing across the country.
    • The Administration has provided emergency use authority for dozens of new commercial tests.
    • The United States has now conducted more than 3.5 million tests – far more than any other country in the world.
    • The Food and Drug Administration continues to authorize new antibody tests that will be critical as we move toward the next phase.
  • Because of President Trump’s decisive early action, we have been able to get needed medical supplies to our healthcare workers on the frontlines and avoid deadly shortfalls.
    • No American who has needed a ventilator has gone without one.
    • States like New York, California, Washington, and Oregon have even been able to send extra ventilators to other areas that need them.

Kanwal Abidi

Kanwal Abidi is a staff journalist at the AZB and a Senior White House Correspondent. She is Washington D.C. Bureau Chief covering politics and national security issues.

Related Articles

UN chief urges Israel, Hamas to avoid another ‘devastating conflict’

July 22, 2018
Indian troops martyr four more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama

Indian troops martyr four more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama

December 30, 2018

US, China working closely together to curb coronavirus pandemic: Trump

3 weeks ago
NDAA 2020

President Trump signs the NDAA 2020 marking the establishment of U.S. Space Force

December 24, 2019

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: