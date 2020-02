KARACHI – Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Visit Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Meet President FPCCI Mian Anjum Nisar, and others.

Mian Anjum Nisar, President FPCCI present FPCCI crest to Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Foreign Minister of Pakistan. Mr. Kurram Ijaz, Zubair Baweja, Vice Presidents FPCCI, Mr. Zakria Usman, Mian Zahid Hussain, Asim Ghani Usman, Shaukat Ahmed, and others have also was there.

