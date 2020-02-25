FM Qureshi welcomes US President’s mediation over Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says US President Donald Trump has demanded of India to play a positive role in the region and extends a hand for promotion of regional peace and stability.

In a statement regarding the US President’s visit to India, he said Donald Trump has expressed desire for peace and stability in the region.

The Foreign Minister said peace and stability in South Asia is linked to resolution of Kashmir dispute.

He said current Indian government has further complicated the complex issue of Kashmir. He said India’s 5 August 2019 steps have affected identity of Kashmir and divided it into different parts.

He said there has been lockdown in occupied Kashmir for 206 days. And in such a situation, how talks can be held.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the US President has told the world that Pakistan is a partner of peace in the war on terror. He said Pakistan’s progress in defeating terrorism is an example in the world.

He said Pakistan’s role in the region is being lauded.



